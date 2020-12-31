Investors Buy Large Volume of The St. Joe Call Options (NYSE:JOE)

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,532 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 421% compared to the typical daily volume of 486 call options.

Shares of JOE opened at $43.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.55 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.28 and a 200 day moving average of $25.59. The St. Joe has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $49.98.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter. The St. Joe had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 24.55%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of The St. Joe by 29.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of The St. Joe by 29.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 291,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 66,367 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The St. Joe during the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The St. Joe by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,383,000 after buying an additional 11,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in The St. Joe by 36.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

