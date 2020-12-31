Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 17,570 call options on the company. This is an increase of 110% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,366 call options.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $19.22 on Thursday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18. The company has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.59.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.71. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 25.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 693,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after buying an additional 141,961 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 177.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 23,394 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 42.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 26.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,534,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,660,000 after purchasing an additional 318,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 773,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,430,000 after buying an additional 72,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

