Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,075 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,458% compared to the average daily volume of 69 call options.

In other news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.28 per share, for a total transaction of $76,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,139.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 23.1% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 60.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 41,212 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 11.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter worth $568,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter worth $926,000. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CALM. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cal-Maine Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $37.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.16 and a beta of -0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.51 and a 200 day moving average of $40.64. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $46.66.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $292.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.42 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

