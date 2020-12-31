Investors Purchase Large Volume of Healthpeak Properties Put Options (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,154 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,856% compared to the average daily volume of 59 put options.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000.

Shares of PEAK opened at $29.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.14. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $37.64.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $597.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.33 million. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

