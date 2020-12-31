Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 612 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,100% compared to the average volume of 51 put options.

NASDAQ GOCO opened at $13.46 on Thursday. GoHealth has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.46.

Get GoHealth alerts:

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $163.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.12 million. On average, analysts predict that GoHealth will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on GoHealth from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on GoHealth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on GoHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GoHealth in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.30.

GoHealth Company Profile

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.