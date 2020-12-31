Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.33. Invitation Homes posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $459.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.08 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INVH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zelman & Associates raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVH. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 7,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 32.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 29.2% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INVH traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.38. 9,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,940,454. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 89.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $32.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.58.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

