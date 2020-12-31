iPath Series B Bloomberg Platinum Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:PGM) Trading 0.1% Higher

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020

iPath Series B Bloomberg Platinum Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:PGM)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.39 and last traded at $50.39. 119 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.35.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day moving average of $44.19.

Comments


