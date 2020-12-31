IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Shares Gap Up to $2.41

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.41, but opened at $3.31. IRIDEX shares last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 30,288 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IRIX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The firm has a market cap of $39.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. As a group, analysts predict that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IRIDEX stock. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned 1.64% of IRIDEX worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 32.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

