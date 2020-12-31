iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:IXUS) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:IXUS) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.90 and last traded at $67.59. Approximately 897,292 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,770,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.21.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.43 and a 200-day moving average of $59.91.

