iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Share Price Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.94

Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.94 and traded as high as $18.06. iShares Gold Trust shares last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 13,418,129 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.94.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,482,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,667,000 after buying an additional 25,896 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 391,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,045,000 after buying an additional 36,364 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 45.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,277,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,667,000 after buying an additional 1,660,300 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 40.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,435,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,811,000 after buying an additional 704,961 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.