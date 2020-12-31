iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS) Stock Price Up 1.1%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS)’s stock price rose 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.69 and last traded at $52.52. Approximately 25,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 40,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.94.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.97.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $989,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 73.8% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 31,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 13,424 shares during the period.

