iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Shares Down 0.3%

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020

Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) traded down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $110.89 and last traded at $111.49. 61,157 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 71,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.77.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.89.

