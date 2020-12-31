IsoEnergy Ltd. (ISO.V) (CVE:ISO) Trading Down 4.1%

IsoEnergy Ltd. (ISO.V) (CVE:ISO)’s share price was down 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.86 and last traded at C$1.87. Approximately 70,977 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 118,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.95.

Separately, Haywood Securities set a C$2.00 price target on shares of IsoEnergy Ltd. (ISO.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 31.82 and a current ratio of 32.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.10. The firm has a market cap of C$175.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.50.

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest each in the Radio, Larocque East, Geiger, and Thorburn Lake projects in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

