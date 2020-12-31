Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

ITI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up from $8.50) on shares of Iteris in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

In other Iteris news, Director Gerard Mooney sold 33,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $161,512.20. 5.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Iteris by 479.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Iteris by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Iteris during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Iteris during the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITI stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.67. The stock had a trading volume of 504 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,028. Iteris has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $6.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.34.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.58 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Iteris will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

