ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ITV from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITVPY opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. ITV has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $20.10.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

