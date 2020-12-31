IXT Price Down 15.8% Over Last 7 Days (IXT)

IXT (CURRENCY:IXT) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 31st. One IXT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, Bitbns and Bit-Z. IXT has a market capitalization of $225,304.50 and $9.00 worth of IXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IXT has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00039205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.38 or 0.00299381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00015043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00025989 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $591.76 or 0.02027495 BTC.

IXT Profile

IXT is a token. It launched on July 11th, 2017. IXT’s total supply is 65,778,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 tokens. The official website for IXT is www.ixt.global . IXT’s official Twitter account is @iXledgertech

IXT Token Trading

IXT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bit-Z, YoBit and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

