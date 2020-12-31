JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for JD.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.27. JD.com posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 175%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that JD.com will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%.

JD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Benchmark increased their target price on JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on JD.com from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JD. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in JD.com in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in JD.com by 500.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in JD.com by 71.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD.com stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,655,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,381,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.23 and a 200 day moving average of $75.08. JD.com has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $92.77.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

