Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX)

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 60.69% from the company’s previous close.

SGTX stock opened at $37.34 on Tuesday. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $54.32.

In other Sigilon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Lilly & Co Eli bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,444,443 shares in the company, valued at $43,999,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit