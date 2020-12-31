Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 60.69% from the company’s previous close.

SGTX stock opened at $37.34 on Tuesday. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $54.32.

In other Sigilon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Lilly & Co Eli bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,444,443 shares in the company, valued at $43,999,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

