JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.74

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.74 and traded as high as $3.99. JMP Group shares last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 52,106 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised JMP Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of JMP Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $75.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.75.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 million. JMP Group had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that JMP Group LLC will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JMP Group news, Director Craig R. Johnson purchased 13,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $37,349.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 367,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,549.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig R. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 367,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,377.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 44,540 shares of company stock worth $128,732. Corporate insiders own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

JMP Group Company Profile (NYSE:JMP)

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

