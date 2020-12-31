JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.74

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.74 and traded as high as $3.99. JMP Group shares last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 52,106 shares traded.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised JMP Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of JMP Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.
The firm has a market cap of $75.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.75.
In other JMP Group news, Director Craig R. Johnson purchased 13,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $37,349.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 367,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,549.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig R. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 367,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,377.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 44,540 shares of company stock worth $128,732. Corporate insiders own 58.67% of the company’s stock.
JMP Group Company Profile (NYSE:JMP)
JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.
