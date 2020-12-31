John Patrick Henry Sells 11,500 Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Stock

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Director John Patrick Henry sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $131,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,364. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of VFF stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.99. Village Farms International, Inc. has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $13.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.75 and a beta of 2.34.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $43.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Village Farms International, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 1,951.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Village Farms International in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 17.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Village Farms International in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Village Farms International in the second quarter worth about $102,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VFF. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Village Farms International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.29.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

