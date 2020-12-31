John Patrick Henry Sells 11,500 Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Stock

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Director John Patrick Henry sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $131,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,364. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of VFF stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.99. Village Farms International, Inc. has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $13.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.75 and a beta of 2.34.
Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $43.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Village Farms International, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on VFF. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Village Farms International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.29.
About Village Farms International
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.
