Joint Ventures (JOINT) Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Joint Ventures token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox. In the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded up 24.1% against the dollar. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $21,220.80 and $1,951.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00029435 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00128545 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00181878 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.94 or 0.00563263 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.68 or 0.00306565 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00085875 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures’ launch date was April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

