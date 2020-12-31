JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give NIKE (NYSE:NKE) a $170.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 target price on NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on NIKE from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.85.

NKE opened at $141.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.43. NIKE has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $222.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.78, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $5,927,860.00. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 28,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $4,062,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 536,170 shares of company stock worth $71,786,761 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

