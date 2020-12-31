JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,276 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORC. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Orchid Island Capital by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Orchid Island Capital by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Orchid Island Capital by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

ORC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Orchid Island Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Orchid Island Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

ORC stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 61.31, a current ratio of 61.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $360.34 million, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average of $5.10.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. On average, research analysts expect that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.00%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.70%.

Orchid Island Capital Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC).

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.