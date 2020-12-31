JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $284,000 Position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 90.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,379 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 892,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,535 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,044,000 after acquiring an additional 11,244 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 254,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,396,000 after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares during the period. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 242,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,489,000 after acquiring an additional 15,238 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 185,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,373,000 after acquiring an additional 16,859 shares during the period.

NOBL opened at $79.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.71. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

