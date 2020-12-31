JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $292,000 Position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ebix were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix in the 3rd quarter valued at $601,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Ebix by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 348,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,181,000 after acquiring an additional 208,161 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 400,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ebix during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Ebix by 4.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of EBIX opened at $37.17 on Thursday. Ebix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $39.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. Ebix had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

