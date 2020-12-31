JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) by 375.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,656 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.10% of Selecta Biosciences worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Selecta Biosciences by 187.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 307,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 200,800 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 271.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 143,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 104,720 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 63,324 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $7,145,000. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SELB. BidaskClub lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Selecta Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho downgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, William Blair downgraded Selecta Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.29.

Shares of Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.29. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $4.83.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,293,625 shares in the company, valued at $12,253,290. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 3,185,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $5,447,023.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,293,625 shares in the company, valued at $12,472,098.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,101,490 shares of company stock valued at $18,461,995 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

