JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Daimler currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

OTCMKTS:DDAIF opened at $70.54 on Tuesday. Daimler has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $72.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.03. The stock has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.94, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.13). Daimler had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $47.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.62 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Daimler will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

