Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc (JGC.L) (LON:JGC) Hits New 52-Week High at $280.00

Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc (JGC.L) (LON:JGC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 280 ($3.66) and last traded at GBX 270 ($3.53), with a volume of 34465 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 252 ($3.29).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 245.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 210.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £52.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.93.

About Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc (JGC.L) (LON:JGC)

Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors with a focus on companies which have a significant focus on environmental solutions such as clean energy, water management, waste management, sustainable living, environmental services, and green transport.

