JUST (JST) Price Down 4% Over Last 7 Days

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 31st. In the last seven days, JUST has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JUST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a market cap of $49.48 million and approximately $47.56 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00028390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00129520 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.34 or 0.00565462 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00161904 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.75 or 0.00311072 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00018899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00082796 BTC.

JUST Token Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

JUST Token Trading

JUST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

