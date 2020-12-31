K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Receives $8.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.71.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KNTNF. National Bank Financial began coverage on K92 Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on K92 Mining from $7.75 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of K92 Mining stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $6.10. 288,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,718. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.01. K92 Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

