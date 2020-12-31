Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KALA. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALA opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $385.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 8.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.71. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $14.68.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,794.36% and a negative return on equity of 93.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KALA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $768,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $861,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Analyst Recommendations for Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)

