Karbo Trading Down 22.4% This Week (KRB)

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last week, Karbo has traded down 22.4% against the dollar. One Karbo coin can now be bought for $0.0598 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Karbo has a market cap of $530,024.14 and approximately $83.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.26 or 0.00543639 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000916 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000886 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Karbo Profile

Karbo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 8,863,893 coins. Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Karbo is karbowanec.com . The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Karbo

Karbo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

