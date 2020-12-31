Kava Tops One Day Volume of $24.61 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 31st. Kava has a market capitalization of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can now be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00028686 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00128632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.49 or 0.00565122 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.23 or 0.00160794 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.32 or 0.00307162 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00018969 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00049713 BTC.

Kava can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

