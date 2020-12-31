Kcash (KCASH) Hits Market Cap of $7.73 Million

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Kcash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, OKEx and BitForex. Kcash has a total market cap of $7.73 million and $949,362.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kcash has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Kcash Token Profile

Kcash (CRYPTO:KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com.

Kcash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OKEx and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

