Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $543.40

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020

Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $543.40 and traded as high as $579.40. Kering SA (KER.PA) shares last traded at $577.50, with a volume of 135,269 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on KER shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €570.00 ($670.59) target price on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group set a €624.00 ($734.12) price objective on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) target price on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €675.00 ($794.12) price objective on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €600.00 ($705.88) target price on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €582.50 ($685.29).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €585.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of €543.40.

Kering SA (KER.PA) Company Profile (EPA:KER)

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Read More: Why is the price-sales ratio important?

Receive News & Ratings for Kering SA (KER.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering SA (KER.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit