KeyCorp Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report issued on Sunday, December 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.67) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.63). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $44.26 on Wednesday. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.92.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.67 million.

In related news, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 4,025,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $148,925,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $140,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,291,717 shares of company stock worth $421,839,316.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,219,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,885,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,697 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 306.2% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 837,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,300,000 after purchasing an additional 631,459 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,260,000 after purchasing an additional 616,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,784,000 after purchasing an additional 387,006 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

