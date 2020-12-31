Kilo Goldmines Ltd. (KGL.V) (CVE:KGL) Stock Price Up 100%

Kilo Goldmines Ltd. (KGL.V) (CVE:KGL)’s stock price rose 100% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 977,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 327,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,063.65. The company has a market cap of C$2.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00.

Kilo Goldmines Ltd. (KGL.V) Company Profile (CVE:KGL)

Kilo Goldmines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It explores for gold and iron deposits. The company's flagship property is the Somituri project, which consists of six exploitation licences covering an area of approximately 361 square kilometers of the Ngayu Archaean Greenstone Belt in Oriental Province.

