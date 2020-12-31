Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KNSA. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $984,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 320.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 32,094 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.72. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $28.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.05.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 150,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $3,167,714.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 872 shares in the company, valued at $18,329.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KNSA shares. BidaskClub lowered Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and in Phase 1a clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

