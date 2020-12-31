KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Major Shareholder Sells $811,885.14 in Stock

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 43,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $811,885.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kkr Group Partnership L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,291 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $246,548.05.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 39,847 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $738,763.38.

On Monday, December 14th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 9,139 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $169,162.89.

On Friday, December 4th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 65,434 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $1,213,146.36.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 58,247 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $1,078,734.44.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 27,684 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $512,154.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 76,623 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $1,419,057.96.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $17.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 406.74 and a quick ratio of 406.74. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $22.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.39. The company has a market cap of $993.36 million, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.68.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KREF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 139,220 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 169.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 17,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

