KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) versus JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Financial Survey

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.1% of JetBlue Airways shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of JetBlue Airways shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares JetBlue Airways and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JetBlue Airways $8.09 billion 0.58 $569.00 million $1.90 7.82 KLM Royal Dutch Airlines $12.40 billion 0.05 $501.76 million N/A N/A

JetBlue Airways has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

Profitability

This table compares JetBlue Airways and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JetBlue Airways -18.95% -23.07% -7.57% KLM Royal Dutch Airlines N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for JetBlue Airways and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JetBlue Airways 3 8 3 0 2.00 KLM Royal Dutch Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A

JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus price target of $13.36, indicating a potential downside of 10.08%. Given JetBlue Airways’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe JetBlue Airways is more favorable than KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

Summary

JetBlue Airways beats KLM Royal Dutch Airlines on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and 21 countries in the Caribbean and Latin America. JetBlue Airways Corporation has a strategic partnership with American Airlines Group Inc. to create connectivity for travelers in the Northeast. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Long Island City, New York.

About KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, together with its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance, leisure, and other services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Network, Maintenance, Leisure, and Other segments. The company also offers engine, component, and airframe maintenance services to other airlines and clients; and catering and handling services to third-party airlines and clients. In addition, it sells cargo capacity to third parties, as well as operates charter and scheduled flights through transavia.com. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Amstelveen, the Netherlands. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is a subsidiary of Air France KLM S.A.

