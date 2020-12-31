KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Director Sells $42,000.00 in Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Director John T. Collins sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,893. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John T. Collins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

On Thursday, December 17th, John T. Collins sold 2,000 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $13,760.00.

NASDAQ KLXE opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.43. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $55.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 3.74.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($3.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($3.35). KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 113.15%. On average, analysts predict that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -17.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLXE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in KLX Energy Services by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 22,880 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Arosa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in KLX Energy Services by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 145,010 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.