Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF (NYSEARCA:KLDW) Trading 0.3% Higher

Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF (NYSEARCA:KLDW) traded up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.64 and last traded at $42.29. 87,619 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 721% from the average session volume of 10,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.18.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,428,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,942,000 after acquiring an additional 33,855 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 99,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 48,145 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000.

