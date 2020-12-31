Kodal Minerals Plc (KOD.L) (LON:KOD) Shares Gap Down to $0.10

Kodal Minerals Plc (KOD.L) (LON:KOD) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.10, but opened at $0.09. Kodal Minerals Plc (KOD.L) shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 127,612,242 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

About Kodal Minerals Plc (KOD.L) (LON:KOD)

Kodal Minerals Plc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in the United Kingdom and West Africa. The company explores for lithium and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Bougouni Lithium project located in southern Mali. The company holds 100% interest in the Bougouni West lithium project, which covers an area of 200 square kilometers located in southern Mali; and holds 100% interest in the Nangalasso project located in southern Mali, the SLAM Project located in Mali, the Dabakala project located in central Cote d'Ivoire, and the Korhogo project located in north central CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

