Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KTB. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.20.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $41.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.12. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $47.14.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 162.2% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 9.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

