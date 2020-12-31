Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Korn Ferry worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. 79.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

In related news, Director George T. Shaheen sold 13,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $557,466.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $43.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.96 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.79.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.49. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KFY shares. BidaskClub upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird raised Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Korn Ferry from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.