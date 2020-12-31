KZ Cash Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. During the last week, KZ Cash has traded down 16% against the dollar. One KZ Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and BitBay. KZ Cash has a total market capitalization of $1,822.59 and $2.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003106 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00013473 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZ Cash (KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz . KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz

KZ Cash Coin Trading

KZ Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

