Lamden (TAU) Trading 14% Higher Over Last Week

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. In the last week, Lamden has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. One Lamden token can now be purchased for about $0.0272 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, HitBTC, DEx.top and Bilaxy. Lamden has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and approximately $31,052.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008959 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Radar Relay, HitBTC, IDEX and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

