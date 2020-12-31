Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $168.87

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $168.87 and traded as high as $179.67. Lancaster Colony shares last traded at $179.00, with a volume of 91,308 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LANC. BidaskClub raised Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Lancaster Colony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.00 and a 200 day moving average of $168.99.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $349.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lancaster Colony news, Chairman John B. Gerlach, Jr. sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.50, for a total transaction of $820,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 292,071 shares in the company, valued at $49,213,963.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 95.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the third quarter worth about $54,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 79.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 316.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

About Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC)

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.