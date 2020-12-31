Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Shares Up 7.5%

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)’s stock price shot up 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.38 and last traded at $21.34. 225,753 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 295,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.86.

Several brokerages recently commented on LE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Lands’ End from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.14. The company has a market capitalization of $709.88 million, a PE ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 2.71.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.18. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $359.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $601,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 45,390 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

