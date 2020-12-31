Largo Coin (LRG) One Day Volume Tops $668.00

Largo Coin (CURRENCY:LRG) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 31st. Largo Coin has a total market cap of $165.81 million and approximately $668.00 worth of Largo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Largo Coin has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Largo Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $9.41 or 0.00032367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Largo Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00029966 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00127924 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00180999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.24 or 0.00561705 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.83 or 0.00305654 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00019080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00082524 BTC.

Largo Coin Profile

Largo Coin’s total supply is 48,741,079 coins and its circulating supply is 17,627,472 coins. The official website for Largo Coin is www.largocoin.io . The official message board for Largo Coin is medium.com/@largocoin

Buying and Selling Largo Coin

Largo Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Largo Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Largo Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Largo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Largo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Largo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.